Billy Ray Cyrus recently spoke out about his feelings of relief now that his marriage to Firerose is coming to an end. Amidst Firerose’s claims of abuse, Cyrus has accused her of toxic behavior and making unauthorized charges on his credit cards. His legal team has even shared alleged love messages that Firerose sent to him to disprove her claims of abuse.

Cyrus, a 62-year-old country music star, filed for divorce from Firerose, 36, on May 23, citing “irreconcilable differences” and inappropriate marital conduct. A source close to Cyrus revealed to People Magazine that he is increasingly relieved to be ending his marriage with Firerose, believing she only married him for financial gain rather than love.

Firerose, on the other hand, responded to Cyrus’s filing with a counter-complaint, accusing him of extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse. She claimed that Cyrus initiated verbal assaults, was unpredictable and volatile due to drug use, and put her in an emotional and psychological prison. Firerose also alleged that Cyrus promised to support her double mastectomy but later reneged on his promise.

In response to Firerose’s accusations, Cyrus filed a supplemental complaint for an annulment on the grounds of fraud. He claimed that Firerose isolated him from his family and made unauthorized charges totaling over $96k on his credit cards. Cyrus requested that Firerose refund these charges and return the purchased items.

Despite Firerose’s claims of abuse, Cyrus’s legal team shared a handwritten love note and text message that she allegedly sent to him, expressing a desire to reconcile and salvage their relationship. This has raised doubts about the truth of Firerose’s abuse allegations, as Cyrus’s lawyers question why she would want to return to live with him if the abuse was real.

Overall, the unfolding drama between Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose has taken a contentious turn with accusations flying from both sides. As the divorce proceedings continue, it remains to be seen how the legal battle will unfold and whether the truth behind the allegations will come to light.