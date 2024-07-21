Billy Ray Cyrus is facing financial concerns amid his divorce from Firerose, according to a recent source. The country musician, once worth $20 million, reportedly lost $10 million last year due to the expensive split. With the divorce proceedings getting uglier, Billy Ray is worried about running out of money.

The insider mentioned that Billy Ray needs to start making music and generating income to support himself. Despite his celebrity status, his bank account is draining, and the situation is becoming more dire. The source even suggested that he could potentially go broke in the next ten years if things don’t improve financially.

In addition to the financial strain from the divorce, Firerose allegedly spent a significant amount of money using Billy Ray’s credit cards, prompting him to take legal action. The judge has since banned her from making any further charges on the cards. Both parties are required to disclose their financial statements and participate in mediation in the coming months.

Billy Ray Cyrus seems to believe that Firerose married him for financial security rather than love, leading to trust issues and drama surrounding money in their relationship. Despite appearing happy on the surface, sources reveal that Billy Ray is relieved to be moving on from the marriage.

As the divorce proceedings continue and financial concerns loom, Billy Ray Cyrus is navigating a challenging time in his life. Stay tuned for more updates on this story as it unfolds.