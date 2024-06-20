Billy Ray Cyrus has denied the claim made by his estranged wife, Firerose, of ‘extreme’ domestic violence. Firerose accused Cyrus of creating a hostile environment at home, where she felt like she was in an emotional and psychological prison. She also claimed that she was afraid to seek help or leave the house due to fears of interference with her surgery and recovery.

However, Cyrus’s legal team has refuted these allegations, stating that Firerose begged for him to take her back just two days after he filed for divorce. They mentioned that Firerose left a handwritten note expressing her love and desire to be with Cyrus. This conflicting behavior has raised doubts about the veracity of Firerose’s claims.

The couple, who got married in October of 2023, has been going through a tumultuous divorce, with Cyrus filing an emergency motion for a restraining order against Firerose after unauthorized charges were made on his credit card. Despite the legal battle, Cyrus believes that Firerose may have married him for financial reasons rather than love, leading to trust issues and drama in their relationship.

The ongoing divorce proceedings have shed light on the turbulent relationship between Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose, with accusations and counter-accusations being made by both parties. The public nature of their dispute has drawn attention to the complexities of marriage and divorce, highlighting the challenges that many couples face when their relationships come to an end.