Billy Ray Cyrus, the country music singer, recently filed court documents accusing his estranged wife, Firerose, of blocking one of his daughters from contacting him on his phone. This revelation comes less than a month after their split. The court documents also revealed that Firerose claimed her maiden name was Hodges, which turned out to be her ex-husband’s last name. This led to confusion with her legal last name, with her doctor and even the IRS struggling to identify her correctly.

In addition to these accusations, Billy Ray alleged that Firerose had been claiming he was her soulmate and wanted him to be her only husband. He also expressed concern about her attempts to obtain U.S. citizenship, questioning whether she may have provided false information to the Immigration and Naturalization Service. Billy Ray accused Firerose of committing fraud to induce him into marriage in hopes of advancing her music career.

Firerose, on the other hand, countered these claims in her own complaint. She revealed that she carries the BRCA1 gene mutation, putting her at risk of breast cancer, and had scheduled a double mastectomy for May 24. However, she alleged that Billy Ray had emotionally and psychologically manipulated her leading up to their split, making her fear for her safety and well-being. Despite his agreement to pay for her health insurance and potential surgeries after their marriage in October 2023, Firerose felt trapped in their relationship.

The ongoing divorce between Billy Ray and Firerose has not been publicly addressed by either party. The couple first started dating in mid-2022 and announced their engagement later that year. As the legal battle continues, more details may unfold regarding the tumultuous relationship between the two.

