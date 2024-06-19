Billy Ray Cyrus’ estranged wife, Firerose, has made serious allegations against the country singer in response to his divorce petition. Firerose claims that Cyrus was emotionally, psychologically, and verbally abusive towards her during their marriage. She also accuses him of financial abuse and causing intentional distress by delaying her planned surgery, a preventative double mastectomy.

In addition to these claims, Firerose alleges that Cyrus interfered with her career in the music industry and subjected her to his persistent drug use, which she says made him unpredictable and volatile towards her. She also states that Cyrus had promised to help pay for her surgery and aftercare but then filed for divorce just before the scheduled procedure, leaving her in a state of emotional distress.

Cyrus’ lawyers have responded to these allegations, expressing regret that Firerose has chosen to litigate their marriage in the press. They claim that her allegations are suspicious, especially since she begged Cyrus to take her back just days after he filed for divorce. The lawyers also provided documentation of a handwritten note and text message from Firerose professing her love and desire to be with Cyrus.

The abuse claims surfaced after Cyrus sought a temporary restraining order against Firerose, alleging that she made unauthorized charges totaling nearly $100,000 on his business credit card. Firerose responded by stating that she has had access to the card for years and that Cyrus has no right to cut her off. She argues that they should continue living as they did during their marriage until the divorce proceedings are finalized.

Cyrus claims that the couple did not share joint bank accounts, credit cards, or real estate, and he is requesting that Firerose refund or return anything purchased with his business card. He also revealed details about Firerose’s assets, stating that she owns valuable real estate in Los Angeles and has significant liquid and investment assets.

Despite the turmoil in their marriage, Cyrus and Firerose first met on the set of Hannah Montana and eventually got engaged in 2022. They tied the knot in 2023 but are now facing a contentious divorce. This will be Cyrus’ third divorce, as he was previously married to Cindy Smith and Tish Cyrus. Tish is now married to actor Dominic Purcell, and together they share five children.

As the legal battle between Cyrus and Firerose continues, the public is left to speculate on the future of their relationship and the outcome of their divorce proceedings. Both parties have made serious allegations against each other, and it remains to be seen how the courts will resolve their disputes.