Billy Ray Cyrus’ estranged wife, Firerose, recently accused the singer of ambushing her with divorce papers just one day before she was scheduled to undergo double mastectomy surgery. In new court documents filed in Tennessee, Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rosie Hodges, also claimed that Billy Ray subjected her to extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse during their marriage. These accusations come after Firerose was diagnosed with the BRCA1 gene mutation, putting her at a higher risk for breast cancer, leading her to decide to undergo a double mastectomy and reconstruction.

The filing reveals that Firerose felt ambushed by Billy Ray’s divorce filing on the eve of her surgery, creating chaos in their home and causing emotional distress. Despite Billy Ray’s initial promise to cover her surgery expenses, Firerose alleges that he reneged on this commitment, leaving her in a state of uncertainty and emotional turmoil. Furthermore, she claimed that Billy Ray’s family members attempted to force her out of their shared home as the surgery date approached, adding to her distress.

In response to these allegations, Billy Ray filed an emergency motion for a restraining order, accusing Firerose of making unauthorized charges on his credit card amounting to nearly $100,000. However, Firerose’s attorneys disputed these claims, calling them untrue and emphasizing that both parties should maintain the status quo during the divorce proceedings.

Billy Ray’s legal team responded to Firerose’s accusations, expressing confusion and suspicion regarding the veracity of her claims. They highlighted a handwritten note allegedly left by Firerose, professing her love for Billy Ray and pleading for reconciliation just days after the divorce filing. This note, according to Billy Ray’s attorneys, contradicts Firerose’s current stance and raises questions about the motivations behind her allegations.

As the legal battle between Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose continues to unfold, the public is left to ponder the complexities of their relationship and the underlying issues that have led to this contentious divorce. The emotional turmoil, financial disputes, and conflicting narratives presented by both parties paint a picture of a marriage in turmoil, with each side seeking to assert their version of events and secure their interests in the proceedings.