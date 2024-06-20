Billy Joel shared some words of wisdom in response to Justin Timberlake’s recent arrest for driving while intoxicated at a Hamptons hotel. Joel, who was at the same hotel at the time of the incident, emphasized the importance of not judging others. Despite not knowing Timberlake well, Joel refrained from making any specific comments on the situation.

Timberlake, the 43-year-old pop star, was arrested after midnight on June 18 for allegedly driving under the influence. He was charged with DWI and released without bail, with a virtual court appearance scheduled for a later date. Reports from sources indicated that Timberlake was at the hotel with friends, displaying signs of intoxication before getting into his car.

The Sag Harbor Police Department confirmed that Timberlake was observed driving in an intoxicated state, leading to his arrest. His mugshot, released after the arraignment, showed Timberlake looking somber. The police report detailed various signs of intoxication, including bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and poor performance on sobriety tests.

While Timberlake dealt with the legal consequences of his actions, his wife Jessica Biel continued to work on her new Prime Video series, “The Better Sister.” Timberlake, on the other hand, was in the midst of his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour” following the release of his latest album. Despite the ongoing tour, Timberlake faced scrutiny and public attention due to the DWI incident.

As the news of Timberlake’s arrest made headlines, fans and the public awaited further updates on the situation. In the midst of his professional commitments and personal challenges, Timberlake found himself in the spotlight for reasons beyond his music career. The incident served as a reminder of the importance of responsible behavior, especially in the public eye.