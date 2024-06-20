Sir Ivan Wilzig, the owner of a castle in the Hamptons, expressed his displeasure at being associated with the allegations against Oren and Alon Alexander, who have been accused of raping a woman. A source mentioned that Wilzig recently hosted a BBQ at his estate where he refused to discuss the twins and has banned them from his parties. The Alexander brothers were regulars at Wilzig’s parties and were known for staying in their own room at the estate.

The high-profile twins, who are well-known in social circles in NYC, Miami, and the Hamptons, are facing accusations of rape in multiple lawsuits. Their brother, Tal, was also named in a recent lawsuit. One of the lawsuits filed by Kate Whiteman alleges that she was forcibly taken to Wilzig’s castle by the twins and later attacked by them. Wilzig is being named in the lawsuit for negligence, as the incident allegedly took place at his estate.

Despite the allegations, lawyers for Oren and Alon have denied the claims, stating that they are pure fiction. Additionally, another woman named Angelica Parker has accused the twins, along with Tal, of conspiring to rape her in a coordinated sexual assault in Manhattan. The spokesman for Tal dismissed Parker’s lawsuit as a money-grab.

It has been reported that almost 30 other women have come forward with similar claims against the Alexander brothers. Wilzig’s brother Alan mentioned that while there were instances of topless tanning and people swimming naked at the estate, it was not done in a negative manner. He also clarified that certain rooms in the castle, like the dungeon, were strictly decorative and not meant for any inappropriate activities.

Despite the controversy surrounding the Alexander brothers, Wilzig has implemented strict measures at his parties, including having guests sign NDAs before attending orgies. The allegations against the twins have brought attention to the social scene in the Hamptons and raised concerns about the behavior of certain individuals in these exclusive circles.