Billie Eilish has once again wowed fans with her swimwear choices, sharing more photos from her Fourth of July festivities this year. The 22-year-old singer garnered attention recently for donning a rare bikini, and it seems she decided to wear the same bathing suit to a huge pool party. Taking to her Instagram over the weekend, Billie posted a picture of herself in the pool, showing off her curves and enjoying the company of her brother Finneas. Fans were thrilled, giving the “LUNCH” singer over 2 million likes in just two hours.

In the previous photo that made headlines, Billie was seen in a hot pink Heatwave bikini holding a firework on the Fourth of July. This time, she was having a blast in the pool, flaunting her cleavage and having a great time at a party after dark. With her tongue out and the water up to her chest, Billie showcased her curves in a Barbicore bikini while donning clear goggles. She exuded fun vibes, opting for minimal makeup and styling her hair pulled back, revealing hints of her pink bottoms. In one of the photos, her brother Finneas could be seen smiling at the camera. The gallery also featured other guests and another woman in a bikini, with the caption simply being a sunshine emoji. Celebrities like Lily Collins and Addison Rae showered Billie with likes on the post.

Known for her usual baggy style, Billie looked stunning in a printed, colorful bikini top in a sunny backyard photo from summer 2023. She flaunted her cleavage with a halter neckline, surprising fans with a rare display of her chest. The Gucci ambassador completed her look with sunglasses and a ponytail. In a previous interview with Vogue, Billie opened up about her hypermobility condition and how it had impacted her body image. She expressed her struggles with self-hatred during her teenage years, attributing it to anger towards her body and the pain she endured due to a hip injury at 13. Billie mentioned feeling like her body was betraying her for years, emphasizing that she can’t seem to please everyone when it comes to her fashion choices. This sentiment was echoed after a controversial swimsuit photo she shared during her trip to Hawaii in 2020.