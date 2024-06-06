billie-eilish-shares-self-directed-chihiro-video

Billie Eilish Unveils Self-Directed “Chihiro” Music Video

Billie Eilish, the Grammy-winning artist, surprised fans with a self-directed music video for her song “Chihiro” from her latest album, Hit Me Hard And Soft. The video showcases Eilish in an eerie, dimly-lit building reminiscent of an empty school, drawing inspiration from the Studio Ghibli classic Spirited Away.

The narrative follows Eilish as she navigates the building’s halls, encountering her love interest portrayed by Nat Wolff. The video culminates in a sunset scene in a grassy field, evoking a cinematic quality akin to an A24 production. Eilish revealed that “Chihiro” is loosely based on Spirited Away, one of her favorite movies, blending her perspective with the protagonist’s.

Expressing her excitement, Eilish shared on Instagram that the “Chihiro” video is among her favorites and marked a significant moment in her career. The visually captivating video captures the essence of the song’s narrative, resonating with fans worldwide. Watch the mesmerizing music video below.