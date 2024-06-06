billie-eilish-shares-new-video-for-chihiro

Billie Eilish Unveils New Music Video for “Chihiro”

Billie Eilish, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, has released a captivating new self-directed music video for her latest track “Chihiro.” The video showcases Eilish escaping from an abandoned building and engaging in a thrilling altercation in a vast field. The visual perfectly complements the haunting lyrics and mesmerizing melody of the song.

“Chihiro” is part of Eilish’s highly anticipated third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which marks her first full-length release in three years since her critically acclaimed album Happier Than Ever in 2021. Unlike her previous albums, Eilish decided to forgo the traditional single releases and promotional campaigns, opting for a surprise drop of the entire record.

Following the album’s release, Eilish has been actively engaging with her fans through various platforms. She recently premiered the music video for “Lunch,” made a memorable appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and delighted her audience with an energetic rendition of “L’amour de Ma Vie” in the “Over Now Extended Edit” version.

Fans can look forward to experiencing Eilish’s latest creations live as she embarks on a massive tour this fall in support of her new album. The tour will take her to numerous cities across North America, Europe, and Australia, promising an unforgettable concert experience for music enthusiasts worldwide.

For more insights into Billie Eilish’s latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, check out “5 Takeaways From Billie Eilish’s New Album” on the Pitch. Stay tuned for more updates and surprises from this talented artist as she continues to captivate audiences with her unique sound and artistic vision.