Billie Eilish recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her latest fashion choice – a cute white underwear set that caught the attention of her fans. The 22-year-old singer, known for her unique style, showcased a strappy white camisole top with a pink bust bow, paired with low rise cloud briefs. The outfit, from the hip brand RAT BOI, quickly gained popularity among her followers, with many expressing their desire to purchase the same set.

While Billie is often seen in baggy clothes and androgynous styles, this girly ensemble offered a different side of her fashion taste. The Grammy winner, who has a penchant for high-end brands, opted for an affordable $45 Scoop Back Cami and $34 Low Rise Cloud briefs for this look. Despite her association with luxury designers like Gucci, Billie’s choice to showcase more affordable pieces resonated well with her fans.

The @eilishoutfits Instagram account, run by a dedicated fan, swiftly identified the brand and style of Billie’s underwear set, showcasing the speed at which fans can dissect her fashion choices. The post received numerous positive comments, with many praising the fan’s ability to pinpoint Billie’s exact outfit details.

In the past, Billie has faced criticism for her fashion choices, especially when she posted photos of herself in a bikini during a trip to Hawaii. The singer-songwriter opened up about the negative comments she received, expressing frustration at the double standards she faces. Despite her efforts to stay true to herself and her style, Billie often finds herself at the receiving end of harsh judgments from online critics.

Overall, Billie Eilish’s latest Instagram post showcasing her ‘Cloud’ underwear set offers a glimpse into her evolving fashion sense and the challenges she faces as a public figure. Despite the mixed reactions from critics, Billie continues to express herself through her fashion choices, inspiring her fans to embrace their unique styles as well.