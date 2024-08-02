Billie Eilish recently made a surprise appearance at Charli XCX’s house party, where she decided to remix the popular game ‘Guess.’ The party was filled with celebrities, and the atmosphere was buzzing with excitement.

Eilish’s remix of ‘Guess’ added a new twist to the game, making it even more entertaining for everyone at the party. The guests were thrilled to see the Grammy-winning artist participate in the fun and games, showcasing her playful and creative side.

Charli XCX’s house party was the place to be, with stars like Pedro Pascal, Florence Pugh, and David Harbour in attendance. The gathering turned into a star-studded event, with each guest bringing their unique energy to the celebration.

As the night went on, the party continued to escalate, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus joining in on the fun and sharing her thoughts on the game. Zosia Mamet also added to the excitement by speculating on who would win in a showdown between characters from ‘Girls’ and ‘The Decameron.’

Jack Quaid from ‘The Boys’ even revealed his dream guest star for the final season, adding to the anticipation surrounding the popular series. The lively atmosphere and dynamic interactions between the guests made Charli XCX’s house party a memorable and unforgettable event.

Overall, Billie Eilish’s remix of ‘Guess’ brought a new level of excitement to Charli XCX’s house party, making it a night to remember for all those in attendance. The gathering of celebrities and the playful games added a unique touch to the event, creating an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.