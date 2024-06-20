Billie Eilish, the trending music star, made quite the bold move recently that caught the attention of her fans and the media. Known for her unique style and edgy fashion choices, the 22-year-old singer flaunted her curves in a revealing outfit that included a feathery black bra and bills of cash tucked into it. This daring look was a departure from her usual style, but it definitely made a statement.

The outfit in question was a luxury lingerie brand Agent Provocateur ensemble, specifically the Julietta Waistcoat, which retails for over $800. Paired with chunky silver earrings and a matching necklace, Billie completed her look with red-tinted hair worn down. Fans were quick to comment on her outfit, with some expressing disappointment at the high price tag of the waistcoat.

This isn’t the first time Billie has turned heads with her fashion choices. Last year, she made headlines for rocking a pinstripe, shirtless suit at the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. The outfit, designed by Jean Paul Gaultier, featured a push-up bra that accentuated her figure and garnered attention from fans and the media alike.

Despite her celebrity status, Billie revealed in a recent interview that she still faces challenges like getting ghosted by people. She shared a personal anecdote about being stood up by someone she had known for years, highlighting the fact that even A-list celebrities have their fair share of disappointments in the dating world.

Overall, Billie Eilish continues to push the boundaries with her bold fashion choices and fearless attitude. Whether she’s flaunting cash in her underwear or rocking a shirtless blazer on the red carpet, she always manages to make a statement and keep her fans on their toes.