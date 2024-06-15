Coronation Street’s beloved actor William Roache, known for his iconic role as Ken Barlow on the long-running soap opera, has finally settled his tax dispute with HMRC after facing a 12-week deadline. The 92-year-old actor, who was reportedly earning around £250,000 annually, did not attend the recent hearing at the High Court but will undoubtedly be relieved by the outcome.

Roache’s financial struggles came to light earlier this year when it was reported that he was earning thousands of pounds per week through video messages to fans while also facing potential bankruptcy. His involvement in a £500 million tax avoidance scheme back in 2018 added to his financial woes, although the exact amount of his investment in the company based in the Cayman Islands remains unclear.

Despite these challenges, Roache remains a cherished member of the Coronation Street cast, with a spokesperson expressing sympathy for his situation and confirming his ongoing contract with the show. Fans have been captivated by Roache’s portrayal of Ken Barlow for nearly 64 years, earning him the Guinness World Record for being the longest-serving TV soap star globally.

In addition to his record-breaking television career, Roache was honored with the title of OBE in recognition of his contributions to drama and charity in the Queen’s New Year Honours list in December 2021. His dedication to both his craft and philanthropic endeavors has solidified his status as a respected figure in the entertainment industry.

As Roache moves past this challenging chapter in his financial journey, his fans and colleagues continue to show support for the legendary actor who has left an indelible mark on British television. With his longstanding presence on Coronation Street and his esteemed accolades, William Roache’s legacy as Ken Barlow will undoubtedly endure for years to come.