Actor Bill Cobbs has passed away at the age of 90, leaving behind a legacy in Hollywood that will not be forgotten. Known for his roles in iconic films such as The Bodyguard, Night At The Museum, and New Jack City, Cobbs has touched the hearts of many fans throughout his career.

The news of Cobbs’ death was confirmed by his brother, Thomas G. Cobbs, who shared the sad news on Facebook, stating that the actor passed away peacefully at his home in California. He described Cobbs as a beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather, and friend, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by loved ones. The family finds comfort in knowing that Cobbs has found peace and eternal rest.

Fans took to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the legendary actor. Many remembered Cobbs for his extraordinary talent, gentle nature, and the indelible mark he left on TV, film, and stage. Despite his passing, his legacy will live on through his extensive body of work that includes over 100 films and TV shows.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1934, Cobbs’ journey to stardom began after serving in the US Air Force as a radar technician. At the age of 36, he pursued his dream of becoming an actor, moving to New York and eventually making his debut in The Taking of Pelham One Two Three in 1974. From there, he appeared in numerous theater productions and went on to star in a wide range of films and TV series, showcasing his versatility and talent.

His impressive acting catalog includes roles in popular films such as Trading Places, Demolition Man, The Color of Money, and Night At The Museum, as well as appearances on TV shows like The Equalizer, ER, The Sopranos, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Cobbs’ final film was Caroltyn in 2022, and his last TV appearance was on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D in 2020.

As fans and the entertainment industry mourn the loss of Bill Cobbs, his contributions to the world of film and television will always be remembered. His dedication to his craft, his memorable performances, and his warm spirit have left an enduring impact that will continue to inspire future generations of actors and movie lovers alike. Rest in peace, Bill Cobbs.