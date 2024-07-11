NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce recently made a surprise appearance at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in Amsterdam, accompanied by former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. The trio was spotted enjoying the show from a private box, mingling with fans and taking pictures.

According to reports from the “Fore Play Podcast,” the group had a great time at the concert, with Kelce being described as “on cloud a million.” They interacted with fans and even shared a friendly exchange with Belichick, showing that football stars also enjoy a night out at a music concert.

This outing comes shortly after Mahomes was seen getting emotional during one of Swift’s performances, where a song lyric coincidentally referenced his jersey number and Taylor’s birth year. Mahomes and his girlfriend Brittany have been together since September 2023, showing their support for each other in their respective careers.

Taylor Swift has been a constant presence at Mahomes’ games, while Mahomes has been accompanying her on the European leg of her tour. During a concert in London, Mahomes even joined Swift on stage as a background dancer, showcasing their fun and supportive relationship.

In a recent podcast episode, Mahomes shared his experience of being on stage with Swift, emphasizing the importance of making sure she was safe and delivering a great performance. The NFL star’s willingness to support his girlfriend’s career highlights the strong bond they share and the mutual respect they have for each other’s work.

Overall, the unexpected appearance of Mahomes, Kelce, and Belichick at Taylor Swift’s concert shows that even sports stars enjoy taking a break to relax and enjoy live music. Their presence added excitement to the event and delighted fans who were lucky enough to witness this unique crossover between the worlds of sports and music.