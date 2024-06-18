Bill Belichick made headlines recently for reportedly signing his autograph on his much younger girlfriend Jordan Hudson’s homework before they officially started dating. The former New England Patriots coach, 72, allegedly left a note in Hudson’s “Deductive Logic” textbook with a message thanking her for the lesson in logic and signing it with the years of his Super Bowl wins.

The pair first met on a flight in 2021 while traveling from Boston to Florida, where they bonded over a discussion about logic. Belichick then introduced himself and penned the note in Hudson’s textbook before exchanging contact information. Hudson, who is 24 years old, reportedly caught Belichick’s eye, and they started dating after his split from long-time partner Linda Holliday.

Despite not publicly confirming their relationship status, Belichick and Hudson have been seen together on multiple occasions, sparking rumors about the nature of their relationship. They were first spotted in public in January 2023 but were only seen holding hands a year later in New Orleans, hinting at a romantic connection between them.

Hudson seems to be more than just a romantic partner to Belichick, as she has reportedly been involved in his business endeavors. She accompanied him on a business trip to Croatia and attended Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony together. Belichick has also shown support for Hudson’s interests by attending the 2024 Coastal At The Capitol Cheer and Dance event in Maryland.

Their public appearances together have led to speculation about the seriousness of their relationship, especially after former Patriots player Rob Gronkowski made a joke about Belichick dating a younger woman during a comedy show. Despite the attention from the media and fans, neither Belichick nor Hudson has addressed the rumors or commented on their relationship.

As their relationship continues to develop, it remains to be seen how Belichick and Hudson will navigate their personal and professional lives together. Fans will be watching closely to see how their romance unfolds in the public eye and what the future holds for the couple.