Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, were recently spotted together enjoying a boat ride in Nantucket. The retired New England Patriots coach, aged 72, and the former cheerleader, aged 24, were seen on his $225,000 vessel named VIII Rings.

This public appearance marks the first time the couple has been seen together, even though reports suggest they have been dating since 2022. Belichick, known for his stern face, carried a bag and a blanket as he walked alongside Hudson on the docks.

Hudson, dressed in an off-the-shoulder black shirt and laced shorts, looked stylish as they walked together. On the other hand, Belichick sported a blue polo shirt, white shorts, sneakers, and a baseball cap for the outing. The couple seemed relaxed and at ease as they strolled along, with Hudson even pausing to take a phone call.

According to TMZ, Belichick and Hudson’s relationship became public earlier this month, even though they have been together since 2022. The couple reportedly met on a flight in 2021 when Belichick autographed Hudson’s homework, thanking her for a logic lesson.

Despite initially keeping their relationship private, Belichick was caught on Ring camera footage outside Hudson’s home in November 2023, shirtless. This incident led to speculation about their romance. Before Hudson, Belichick was in a long-term relationship with Linda Holliday, aged 61, starting in 2007.

In March, Belichick was spotted having a meal with a mystery woman, now believed to be Hudson. The former NFL coach has been known to keep his personal life out of the public eye, but recent sightings have shed light on his new relationship with Hudson.

This public outing on the boat in Nantucket has sparked interest and curiosity among fans and the media alike. The significant age gap between Belichick and Hudson has also become a talking point in discussions about their romance. Despite the attention, the couple seems to be enjoying their time together and are unfazed by the public scrutiny.

As the relationship between Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson continues to evolve, fans will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on the couple’s future public appearances and any further developments in their love story.