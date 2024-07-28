Bill Spencer from The Bold and the Beautiful will be there for Poppy Nozawa when she’s feeling overwhelmed. She will reveal some shocking news about Tom Starr before he passed away, claiming that he was Luna Nozawa’s biological father. Even though she tried to show him the paternity results, he refused to believe them and accused Bill of being the father.

Katie Logan has been digging into Poppy’s connection to Tom and even suggested that Poppy might have had something to do with Tom’s death to keep her secret safe. Poppy will confide in Bill about all of this, and he will promise to protect her and Luna and try to convince Katie to back off so they can move forward with their relationship.

However, their moment will be interrupted by the unexpected arrival of Will Spencer, Bill’s son. Will didn’t give any warning about his return to Los Angeles, which will catch Bill and Poppy off guard. Bill will be upset with Will for not informing them about his arrival and may suspect that Will intentionally tried to surprise them or show rebellion by not using the Spencer jet.

When Will finally meets Poppy and Luna, he might not give them a warm reception, causing tension between him and Bill. This reunion between Bill and Will is not going to be a smooth one, and conflicts are expected to arise right away.

The return of Will will bring new challenges and complications for everyone involved, so fans of The Bold and the Beautiful should stay tuned for more updates on this family drama. For the latest spoilers, predictions, and news about B&B, make sure to follow CDL for all your updates.