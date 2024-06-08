First Queer Street Festival on the Wieden: A Colorful Celebration of Diversity

On June 6th, two days before the annual grand Rainbow Parade, a unique street festival took place at Mittersteig. Under the leadership of Mario Soldo, the LGBTQIA+ community came together for the first major street festival, offering a variety of activities to the attendees.

The motto of the festival was “Live and Let Live!” Originally planned as an art exhibition opening, many participants worked tirelessly in the past weeks to create a lovingly crafted street festival. District leader Lea Halbwidl (SPÖ) expressed her excitement that the colorful event could take place at Mittersteig 1-3a. “It is very important for us to bring cultural events into public spaces. Because we are all part of the 4th district. With this event, we want to send a message of diversity and openness to the world. And that will be achieved here today, with a fantastic program,” said the district leader in her opening speech.

The audience was thrilled by the diverse program. From musical performances by Angelo Conti and Arachny to drag acts and stand-up comedy, the street festival was a hit among attendees of all ages. The event also featured a fashion show by Humana showcasing secondhand clothing in vibrant rainbow colors.

Mario Soldo, the initiator of the event and Austria’s first drag queen, was delighted with the turnout. He described the festival as a joyful afternoon filled with entertainment. Soldo, known as a “gay icon,” was pleased to see the community coming together in celebration. The highlight of the festival was the Humana Rainbow Fashion Show, where 85 models strutted down the runway, representing the colors of the rainbow.

Overall, the first Queer Street Festival on the Wieden was a resounding success, showcasing the spirit of inclusivity and unity within the LGBTQIA+ community. Participants and organizers alike are already looking forward to future events of this kind, promising even more colorful celebrations in the future.