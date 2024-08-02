Tonight on CBS, an all-new episode of Big Brother aired, and we’ve got the recap for you. In this episode titled “Live Eviction,” things got intense as the houseguests faced another eviction night.

The episode started with Kenney winning the veto competition and taking himself off the chopping block, leaving Chelsie to nominate Tucker as the replacement. Chelsie wanted to play it safe and knew that Tucker would be an easy choice to stand against Lisa and Angela, who were the main targets for eviction this week.

As the episode unfolded, it became clear that the house was united in getting rid of Angela. Tucker, in particular, was set on evicting Lisa and even suspected her of having a secret power, which turned out to be false. Meanwhile, Quinn was the one with the real secret power, but only Angela knew about it.

The tension between Lisa and Angela escalated throughout the episode, with Angela trying to turn the house against Lisa. However, when it came time for the Eviction Arena, Tucker emerged victorious and took himself off the block, leaving Lisa and Angela to plead their cases to the other houseguests.

In the end, the house decided to evict Lisa in a surprising vote of eleven to one. Lisa was blindsided by the eviction, as she had been led to believe that Angela was the target. Angela, on the other hand, was relieved to stay but knew that her time might come next week.

As Lisa gave her eviction interview, she expressed her shock at being evicted and her disappointment in the houseguests for not keeping her. The episode ended with Angela still in the game but aware that her time could be running out soon.

Overall, it was a dramatic episode of Big Brother with unexpected twists and turns, leaving the houseguests and viewers alike on edge for what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates and recaps as the season continues to unfold.