Tonight on CBS, Big Brother aired an episode where Matt got evicted. His allies stayed quiet about their votes, while Angela remained a target with no allies. The houseguests mourned Matt’s departure, with Makensy seeking revenge on Angela. The Barbershop alliance was also on shaky ground, with Makensy plotting to take them down.

In the Head of Household competition, Chelsie emerged as the winner. She decided to nominate Kenney, Angela, and Lisa for eviction. Chelsie received advice from Tucker to nominate Lisa, who he disliked. The episode revealed secret powers held by Quinn and Makensy, which could impact future evictions. Chelsie’s nominations were strategic and aimed to keep her alliances intact.

Overall, the episode highlighted the shifting dynamics in the house and set the stage for future drama and alliances. Stay tuned for more updates on Big Brother Season 26!