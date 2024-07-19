Tonight on CBS, the latest episode of Big Brother Season 26 aired, and we have all the details for you. In this episode, the remaining eight houseguests moved into the BBAI-themed house and had the power to vote in a 17th houseguest for the first time ever.

The first group of eight houseguests met BBAI, the artificial intelligence causing trouble in the house. They competed in challenges to win upgrades or face being downgraded. Makensy won an upgrade, while Chelsie was downgraded. The results were revealed once the second group of houseguests joined them.

The new group included contestants like Quinn, a nurse with long hair who loves jogging, and Brooklyn, a Business Administrator and pageant coach. There was also Matt, an urban cowboy who worked as an accountant exec, and Lisa, a celebrity chef known for bringing vibes to events. Leah, who owned an underwear company, was looking for a chubby guy to flirt with, but the closest she got was Kenney, who was already married and an undercover cop.

Cedric, a former Marine, spotted Kenney’s American flag tattoo and suspected his background. T’Kor, who owned a crochet business, had a unique accent from growing up in London and then moving to Chicago. The second group of houseguests met “Ainsley,” voted on whether to allow her in the house (she was actually BBAI), and played games to upgrade or be downgraded.

Quinn played AI Chip Install, while Brooklyn struggled with Facial Recognition. Matt and T’Kor also faced challenges, with most contestants getting stuck on the second piece of the game. Chelsie and Cedric were downgraded, making them ineligible to play for Head of House or vote in the first eviction election.

Now, the houseguests must navigate the social game carefully to avoid being on the chopping block for eviction. The competition is heating up in the Big Brother house, and the stakes are high for all the contestants. Stay tuned for more updates and drama in the next episode!