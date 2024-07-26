Bianca Censori has been making headlines with her bold outfit choices, stepping out in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. The Australian model recently caught everyone’s attention when she was spotted wearing a tiny top and matching shorts while getting into Kanye West’s $1.2 million Tesla Cybertruck outside Chateau Marmont.

The 29-year-old model flaunted her curvy figure in a white bikini-style top that barely covered her breasts, showing off major cleavage and side boob. Paired with bikini-style shorts that exposed the bottom of her butt cheeks, Bianca’s outfit was definitely eye-catching. Despite the establishment’s dress code of “business casual,” Bianca has been repeatedly seen in outfits that some fans find offensive.

This is not the first time Bianca has faced backlash for her revealing outfits. In a previous appearance at Chateau Marmont, she wore a black leather version of the same outfit, which also sparked criticism from fans. Some have even suggested that her husband, Kanye West, may be influencing her fashion choices.

Speaking of Kanye, Bianca’s relationship with the rapper has been the subject of much speculation. Born in Melbourne, Australia, Bianca started her career as a student architect before moving to Los Angeles to work for Kanye’s company Yeezy as the “head of architecture.” The couple tied the knot in December 2022, just one month after Kanye finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Despite the controversy surrounding her fashion choices, Bianca seems unfazed by the criticism. Fans have been calling for her to be arrested for public indecency, citing her skimpy and sheer outfits as proof. Most recently, she was seen leaving a tanning salon in a sheer top that showed her breasts, sparking a fresh wave of backlash on social media.

Critics have been vocal about their disapproval of Bianca’s fashion sense, with some suggesting that she should be more covered up. However, neither Bianca nor Kanye has responded to the critiques, leaving fans to wonder about the motivations behind her provocative style.

As Bianca continues to push the boundaries with her daring outfits, it remains to be seen how she will respond to the ongoing controversy. Whether she will continue to defy expectations or opt for a more conservative look, one thing is for sure – Bianca Censori knows how to make a statement.