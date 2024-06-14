In the upcoming episode of EastEnders, Bianca Jackson, played by Patsy Palmer, will confront Reiss and Sonia about their questionable actions. Bianca has been going through a rough time since her daughter Whitney left her, and now she is focusing on Reiss, who has been using his comatose wife’s money for IVF treatment with Sonia.

After discovering Reiss’s secret, Bianca forces him to come clean about his actions. Sonia is torn when she learns the truth but decides to stand by Reiss and their relationship. However, Bianca is adamant that Reiss is not good enough for Sonia and makes her disapproval clear.

In the upcoming episode, Bianca will not hold back her feelings and will confront Reiss and Sonia publicly at the Queen Victoria pub. With her friend Kat by her side, Bianca will make her feelings known. But has she gone too far this time? Will Bianca’s actions push Sonia away for good?

As the drama unfolds, viewers will see the tension rise between Bianca, Reiss, and Sonia. Will this confrontation lead to more trouble for Bianca, or will it bring the truth to light?

Tune in to EastEnders to see how Bianca's confrontation with Reiss and Sonia plays out.