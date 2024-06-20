Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori debuted a striking new hot pink hair color at the PROTOTYPES Menswear show in Paris. She confidently rocked the bright locks, which seemed to be a wig, paired with a revealing nude thong leotard and knee-high stockings with heels. Kanye accompanied her in an all-white outfit that included a netted mask and gloves, resembling a beekeeper.

The couple’s bold fashion choices have always made headlines, with Bianca’s pink hair being reminiscent of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s past hair colors. Despite some controversial fashion statements, the pair seemed unfazed as they attended the fashion show together in Paris.

Bianca and Kanye’s relationship has been surrounded by speculation, especially after their secret marriage in California. The two have faced public scrutiny, with Bianca even finding humor in Taylor Swift’s song that references Kim Kardashian. The ongoing drama between celebrities like Taylor, Kim, and Kanye has kept fans intrigued for years.

Recently, Kanye has been embroiled in legal battles with his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, who has accused him of sending inappropriate messages and creating a hostile work environment. These allegations add to the controversies surrounding Kanye, who has faced backlash for his public outbursts and controversial statements.

Despite the drama, Bianca and Kanye continue to make a statement with their unique fashion choices and public appearances. The couple’s relationship remains a topic of interest in the media, with fans eager to see what they will do next. As they navigate fame and controversy, Bianca and Kanye’s journey continues to captivate audiences worldwide.