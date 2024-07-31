Bianca Censori recently made a bold fashion statement by stepping out in a chic white bodysuit for a dinner date with Kanye West at Stonehouse Restaurant in Santa Barbara, California. The Australian model’s outfit choice raised eyebrows among fans, with some even calling for her arrest due to the revealing nature of her attire.

The strapless white bodysuit covered Bianca’s chest and butt, a departure from some of her recent more daring looks. She paired the bodysuit with semi-sheer white tights and black high heels, completing the ensemble with a sleek hairstyle. Kanye West also opted for a different style, wearing a white button-down shirt and black slacks, going barefoot in his signature sock-style shoes.

Bianca and Kanye have been under intense scrutiny for their fashion choices lately, with many criticizing their outfits as being too revealing. Despite the backlash, Bianca has not responded to the criticism but has been seen in public with Kanye’s 11-year-old daughter North, whom he shares with Kim Kardashian. The trio recently enjoyed a day out in Los Angeles, heading to a movie theater to watch a film together.

Born in Melbourne, Australia, Bianca Censori has had a varied career, starting a jewelry company called Nylons before pursuing architecture. She reportedly caught Kanye’s attention on Instagram, leading to her moving to Los Angeles to work for his company Yeezy as the head of architecture. The couple tied the knot in December 2022, shortly after Kanye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.

Despite their status as a celebrity power couple, Bianca and Kanye have faced backlash for their fashion choices, with many fans expressing concerns over the revealing nature of Bianca’s outfits. From sheer bodysuits to barely-there bikini tops, Bianca’s wardrobe has sparked controversy and calls for her to be arrested for public indecency.

As Bianca continues to make bold fashion statements and push the boundaries of traditional style norms, it remains to be seen how she will respond to the ongoing criticism and whether she will continue to flaunt her figure in daring outfits. Despite the controversy, Bianca’s unique sense of style has certainly captured the attention of fans and critics alike, solidifying her status as a fashion icon in the making.