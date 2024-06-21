Bianca Censori was seen wearing a daring outfit composed of cream tape as she headed out to dinner. The outfit, which featured tape fashioned into a pair of beige low-rise shorts and suspenders covering just her nipples, highlighted her figure. She completed the look with matching beige heels with clear plastic straps and sported bubblegum pink hair.

Despite receiving negative reviews for her new hair color, Bianca confidently strutted into the restaurant for dinner. She was spotted with stylist Gadir Rajab, who co-owns Lebanese fashion label Raga Malak. The outfit was one of Bianca’s most revealing to date and almost bared her breasts.

While Bianca faced criticism for her bold fashion choices, she seemed unfazed and continued to push the boundaries. Her outfit that evening was constructed of strips of beige tape wrapped around her legs, leaving little to the imagination. Although her pink hair received mixed reviews on social media, she remained confident and unbothered by the negative comments.

Bianca’s daring fashion sense has often drawn comparisons to Kanye West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, who has also sported pink hair in the past. Despite the criticism and accusations of copying, Bianca remained true to her unique style.

Overall, Bianca’s bold outfit choice and colorful hair demonstrated her confidence and willingness to take risks in the world of fashion. Despite facing backlash and negative reviews, she continued to embrace her individuality and push the boundaries of conventional style.