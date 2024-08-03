Bianca Censori has been making headlines for her bold fashion choices, and she recently turned heads in a sheer dress at Kanye West’s manager’s birthday party. The 29-year-old Australian native was captured in a sparkling sheer dress beside her husband, Kanye “Ye” West, in an Instagram video shared by John Monopoly, Ye’s manager. The video showed Bianca raising a toast to John while smiling and sipping her cocktail.

Earlier that day, Bianca was seen out and about in Beverly Hills wearing what seemed to be another nude-colored sheer mini dress. This isn’t the first time she has been seen in a see-through outfit since marrying Kanye in December 2022. She has been photographed in various risqué pieces, from mini dresses to shorts, showcasing her experimental fashion sense.

Despite her bold style, there have been reports of tension within Bianca’s family regarding her fashion choices. According to a source, Bianca’s father, Leo, invited Kanye to their home in Australia for a serious discussion about Bianca’s fashion sense. Her mother, Alexandra, even flew to Los Angeles to visit Bianca and Kanye. While Bianca may have toned down her outfits during her mother’s visit, it seems that her father still has concerns about her marriage to Kanye.

Although there have been rumors of tension between Kanye and Bianca’s family, neither of them has addressed these speculations publicly. It remains to be seen how Bianca will navigate the delicate balance between her bold fashion choices and her family’s expectations. Despite the potential challenges, Bianca continues to embrace her unique style and push the boundaries of fashion.