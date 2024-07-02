Bianca Censori, known for her bold fashion choices, was recently spotted on a grocery outing with North West, the eldest daughter of her husband Kanye “Ye” West. The 29-year-old Yeezy employee turned heads by wearing a nude-colored bodysuit and matching heels during the outing in Japan.

The pair was seen at a FamilyMart in Japan, with North, 11, engrossed in her phone while Bianca paid for the groceries. This is not the first time that Bianca and North have been seen spending time together. Earlier this year, they were photographed taking a leisurely stroll in Paris after grabbing a bite to eat at two fast food restaurants.

In addition to North, Kanye West shares three other children, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm, with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, and their divorce was finalized in November 2022. Kanye then tied the knot with Bianca the following month, and the couple has since been seen attending various fashion and high-end events together.

Despite their public appearances, rumors of trouble in paradise began to circulate towards the end of last year. Reports suggested that Bianca’s family was causing tension in her marriage to Kanye, with speculation that her father, Leo, was particularly opposed to Kanye’s influence. In March, it was reported that Leo planned to have a serious conversation with Kanye, despite any intimidation from the rapper.

Furthermore, it was rumored that Bianca’s father disapproved of her daring fashion choices, which often included revealing outfits. These reports added fuel to the speculation surrounding the couple’s relationship status.

While the rumors of discord between Bianca and Kanye have been circulating, the couple continues to make public appearances and enjoy each other’s company. Their outing with North West sheds light on their dynamic as a blended family, navigating the complexities of their high-profile lives. As they move forward, only time will tell how their relationship will evolve amidst the ongoing speculation.