Bianca Censori was recently spotted out and about in California with her family, including her husband Kanye West and step-daughter North West. The trio was seen heading into a movie theater in Los Angeles to watch the new movie “Deadpool & Wolverine.” Bianca, 29, was dressed in a skintight cream-colored long-sleeved shirt with underwear and heels, along with a matching hat. Kanye opted for a low-key look with a black sweatshirt and sweatpants.

North, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye, sported baggy jean shorts, sandals with socks, and a jersey. Inside the theater, Bianca was photographed holding North close while keeping her distance from Kanye. After the movie, the family packed into Kanye’s Tesla Cybertruck.

In a separate incident, Bianca and Kanye were spotted heading into a theater to watch Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum’s film “Fly Me To The Moon,” but left shortly after entering. They were locked out of their Cybertruck, causing a bit of a commotion.

Bianca, an Australian architect, was born in Melbourne in 1995. Before her current job, she started a jewelry company and worked as a student architect. She later moved to Los Angeles to work for Kanye’s company Yeezy as the head of architecture. The couple tied the knot in December 2022, shortly after Kanye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.

Since marrying Kanye, Bianca has been seen spending time with North on various occasions. Recently, the pair were photographed cuddling baby pigs in Tokyo, Japan. Bianca wore a white shirt and beige bodysuit while North donned a pink floral kimono. The two looked happy surrounded by the cute animals.

Overall, Bianca’s outings with her family show a mix of fun, fashion, and family bonding. The architect turned celebrity wife seems to be adjusting well to her new role and enjoying spending time with her husband and step-daughter. Their public appearances give fans a glimpse into their lives away from the spotlight, showing that even celebrities enjoy simple activities like going to the movies or cuddling animals.