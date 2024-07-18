Bianca Censori recently made headlines with her bold fashion choice while dining with her husband, Kanye West, at Chateau Marmont in LA. While Kanye opted for a casual black hoodie and sweatpants, Bianca turned heads in a white top paired with a beige thong and a baseball cap.

Bianca was born in Melbourne, Australia, and started a jewelry company called Nylons before pursuing a career in architecture. She caught Kanye’s attention on Instagram, leading her to work for his company Yeezy as the head of architecture. The couple tied the knot in December 2022 in Palo Alto, California, shortly after Kanye finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Known for her risqué outfits, Bianca often pushes the boundaries of fashion and has faced criticism for her revealing ensembles. Despite the backlash, some fans admire her confidence and style choices. Whether she’s running errands, going on dates, or attending events, Bianca continues to make a statement with her unique wardrobe.

While some social media users find her outfits “obscene,” others praise her for her bold fashion sense. Bianca’s choice to wear skin-tight bodysuits, undies, and leggings in neutral tones has become her signature look, blending high-fashion with daring designs. Kanye, on the other hand, tends to cover up in contrast to his wife’s more revealing attire.

Whether she’s wearing a sheer top or a barely-there bodysuit, Bianca consistently commands attention with her fashion choices. While her outfits may not be everyone’s cup of tea, there’s no denying that she exudes confidence and style in everything she wears. As she continues to push the boundaries of fashion, Bianca remains unapologetically herself, setting trends and sparking conversations along the way.