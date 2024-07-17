Bhad Bhabie, also known as Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, recently fell victim to a burglary at her Los Angeles home, joining the list of celebrities targeted by thieves in the city. The incident took place on a Friday evening before 10 PM when at least one burglar broke into her home through the back door and stole various luxury items, including handbags and jewelry.

Unfortunately, Bhad Bhabie was out of town when the robbery occurred, so the full extent of the stolen items is still unknown. Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the incident, and there have been reports of a potential suspect spotted near the scene.

The burglary comes on the heels of Bhad Bhabie revealing her impressive earnings on OnlyFans, where she shared that she had made over $57 million since joining the platform in April 2021. Most of her earnings came from subscription fees and fan messages rather than explicit content, showcasing her success as a content creator.

Bhad Bhabie rose to fame in 2016 after appearing on “Dr. Phil” and became known for her catchphrase “Cash me outside, how ’bout that?” Her journey to stardom was not without challenges, as she spent time at a facility for troubled teens and faced accusations of abuse during her stay.

Prior to the burglary, Bhad Bhabie made headlines for accusing her child’s father of physical violence, sharing a surveillance video that appeared to show him assaulting her. Despite the traumatic incident, she expressed her love for him and her desire for him to get the help he needs to address his anger issues.

In the midst of personal struggles and the recent burglary, Bhad Bhabie remains a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, with fans eagerly awaiting updates on her well-being and future endeavors. As the investigation into the burglary continues, many hope that she will find peace and security in the midst of these challenging times.