The BET Awards is a prestigious event that highlights the achievements of Black entertainers, tastemakers, and creatives in the industry. This year’s ceremony featured some incredible performances by big names such as Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, and Will Smith.

One of the highlights of the night was the red carpet fashion, where celebrities showcased their unique style and glamour. Some of the standout looks included Taraji P. Henson, who dazzled in a stunning outfit. Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea also turned heads with their impeccable style, as did 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward.

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey brought their fashion A-game to the event, while Ice Spice made a bold statement with their outfit choice. Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts looked stunning on the red carpet, as did Tinashe and Cam Newton.

T.I. and his daughter Leyah Amore Harris, Reginae Carter, and Ray J were also in attendance, each bringing their own unique sense of style to the event. Yvette Nicole Brown, Meagan Good, and Victoria Monet looked absolutely fabulous, as did Monét, Keke Palmer, Sade, and Lashay of Divagurl.

Tyla, Coco Jones, Yung Miami, and Blac Chyna all made heads turn with their fashion choices, while Remy Ma, Jermaine Dupri, and Tia Mowry showcased their individual styles. Doechii, Akon and Amirror, Andra Day, and Tamar Braxton were also present, looking absolutely stunning.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good were a fashion power couple on the red carpet, while Summer Walker, Shaboozey, Dominique Perry, Duane Martin, Ashley Marie Jones, Shana Render, and Killer Mike all brought their A-game to the event. Muni Long, Justina Valentine, Ty Dolla Sign, Jay Ellis, Flo Milli, and Bryan Terrell Clark all looked incredible as well.

Akira Akbar, Gunna, Vic Mensa, Zelie Timothy, Tyrese Gibson, NLE Choppa, Joey Bada$$, Cory Hardrict, Brandon T. Jackson, Ms. Pat, Donald Glover, and Megan Thee Stallion all made a statement with their fashion choices at the BET Awards.

Overall, the 2024 BET Awards was a night filled with incredible performances and stunning fashion moments. The red carpet was a showcase of talent and creativity, with celebrities bringing their best looks to the event. It was a night to remember for all those in attendance, and the fashion was definitely a highlight of the evening.