best-songs-of-2024-so-far

In the first half of 2024, hip-hop music has been dominating the charts and conversations, proving that the genre is far from declining. The Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar beef has fueled this dominance, leading to some of the best songs and music-related discussions in recent years. This surge in hip-hop’s influence has been a positive development for pop culture as a whole.

One standout song of the year so far is Xaviersobased’s “Need Me” from the album “Keep It Goin Xav.” Xaviersobased’s eclectic sound, blending elements of hyperpop and jerk rap with a touch of Lil B’s swagger, has garnered attention for its uniqueness. The track showcases Xav’s versatility across various rap sub-genres while staying true to his New York roots, making it a defining moment in his career.

GloRilla’s “Yeah Glo!” from the album “Ehhthang Ehhthang” marks a comeback for the artist after a challenging 2023. The song’s modern-day crunk vibes and high energy display GloRilla’s charisma, solidifying her position as a rising star in the music scene. The track’s confrontational lyrics address critics and showcase GloRilla’s unapologetic attitude.

Bossman DLow’s “Get In With Me” from the album “Mr Beat the Road” exemplifies the artist’s ability to exude coolness and charisma. The track takes listeners on a journey through a day of reckless driving and clubbing, reflecting DLow’s carefree lifestyle. His confident delivery and infectious cadence make the song a compelling listen, establishing DLow as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Playboi Carti’s collaboration with Travis Scott on “Backr00ms” showcases Carti’s signature deep-voice flow and hypnotic hooks. The song’s catchy melodies and offbeat lyrics captivate listeners, hinting at an upcoming album release. Despite delays in the album’s launch, songs like “Backr00ms” keep fans eagerly anticipating Carti’s next move.

Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold Em” from the album “Cowboy Carter” has sparked discussions about the intersection of soul and country-western music. The track’s blend of genres and infectious banjo melodies pay homage to Beyoncé’s Houston roots, celebrating the city’s rich cultural heritage. “Texas Hold Em” serves as a reminder of Beyoncé’s versatility as an artist and her ability to push boundaries in the music industry.

Overall, the best songs of 2024 so far reflect the diverse range of talent and creativity in the music landscape. From eclectic sounds to bold lyrical statements, these tracks offer a glimpse into the ever-evolving world of music and set the stage for more exciting releases in the months to come.