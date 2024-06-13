Comics are often associated with superheroes, but there is so much more to the medium than caped crusaders. Garth Ennis, an Irish comic writer, co-created “The Boys,” a series that satirizes superheroes and the corporate media that glorifies them. Ennis, who grew up reading war comics and has no particular fondness for superheroes, brings a unique perspective to the genre.

“The Boys,” illustrated by Darick Robertson, ran for 72 issues from 2006 to 2012 and has since been adapted into a popular TV series on Prime Video. The show has garnered praise for its wit and heart, offering a fresh take on the comic’s dark and violent themes.

For fans of “The Boys,” there are several other comic book recommendations worth exploring. One such title is “Marshal Law” by Pat Mills and Kevin O’Neill, a British comic that inspired Ennis’s work on “The Boys.” “Marshal Law” follows a futuristic police officer tasked with policing a world where superheroes are more of a threat than a help.

Another must-read recommendation is “Miracleman” by Alan Moore, a groundbreaking superhero deconstruction that explores the terrifying consequences of superheroes existing in the real world. Moore’s work challenges the traditional superhero narrative and offers a darker, more complex take on the genre.

Mark Millar and Bryan Hitch’s “The Ultimates” is another essential read for fans of superhero deconstructions. The series reimagines “The Avengers” for the 2000s and offers a more cynical and edgy take on the classic superhero team.

“Irredeemable” by Mark Waid is a gripping exploration of the “evil Superman” archetype, delving into the psychological complexities of a hero gone rogue. The series challenges the traditional superhero tropes and offers a thought-provoking look at power and responsibility.

Finally, “Black Summer” by Warren Ellis and Juan Jose Ryp offers a unique take on the superhero genre, exploring themes of politics, power, and morality. The series follows a retired superhero who takes drastic action to hold those in power accountable for their actions.

For fans of “The Boys” looking to delve deeper into the world of comics, these recommendations offer a diverse and thought-provoking selection of titles to explore. From gritty deconstructions to complex character studies, these comics push the boundaries of the traditional superhero narrative and provide a fresh perspective on the genre.