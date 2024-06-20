Living in a place like Miami, Florida, where the sun shines bright and the heat is intense, means spending a lot of time at the pool or beach, especially during the summer months. As a teenager, my biggest issue after a day at the pool was dealing with the dry, chlorine build-up in my hair. I tried using deep conditioners, but they didn’t really solve the problem. If only I had known about chlorine removal shampoos back then! These shampoos are specifically designed to quickly and easily remove chlorine from your hair after swimming.

Chlorine can leave your hair feeling dry, brittle, and coated with build-up. It essentially sticks to your hair like a mineral deposit. However, chlorine removal shampoos contain chelating agents that break down these tough compounds. Ingredients like ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA), sodium citrate, and high-dose citric acid are effective in removing chlorine build-up. Gentler options like apple cider vinegar and vitamin C can also work well.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the options available, don’t worry! I’ve done the research for you and found some of the best chlorine removal shampoos on the market. Let’s take a look at my top picks to help you keep your hair damage-free and ready for your next swim.

1. OUAI Detox Shampoo: This clarifying shampoo is perfect for all hair types, infused with apple cider vinegar to remove build-up and hydrolyzed keratin to strengthen your hair. It leaves your hair shiny, smooth, and balances your scalp’s pH.

2. Adwoa Beauty Blue Tansy Clarifying Gel Shampoo: Specially designed for 4c hair, this sulfate-free cleanser gently removes surface residue with mild detergents. It keeps your hair soft with ingredients like jojoba oil and panthenol.

3. PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross Cleansing Shampoo: This shampoo removes chlorine with clarifying surfactants and EDTA while nourishing your hair with shea butter, sunflower seed oil, coconut oil, and castor oil.

4. ion Purifying Solutions Swimmer’s Shampoo: A must-have for frequent swimmers, this chelating shampoo with EDTA and citric acid effectively dissolves chlorine residue. Reviewers suggest alternating with a milder formula and using a deep conditioner regularly for healthy hair.

5. Paul Mitchell Shampoo Three: Essential for swimmers, this shampoo eliminates chlorine residue and build-up with powerful surfactants. Use it once a week followed by a deep conditioner for best results.

6. Kristin Ess Hair Deep Clean Clarifying Shampoo: A powerhouse for eliminating build-up, this shampoo features sulfates and EDTA to dissolve chlorine and mineral deposits effectively. Use sparingly and follow with a nourishing conditioner.

7. TRISWIM Chlorine Removal Swimmers Shampoo: This classic shampoo contains citric acid to dissolve chlorine build-up, along with aloe vera and vitamins to promote scalp health and alleviate dandruff symptoms.

8. Davines SOLU Shampoo: Protect color-treated hair from chlorine damage with this gentle cleanser that combines chelators with a sulfate-free formula. It removes chlorine build-up without compromising your hair’s color or shine.

9. Briogeo Scalp Revival Dandruff Relief Charcoal Shampoo: For swimmers dealing with chlorine build-up and dandruff, this shampoo is a great option. It removes chlorine and build-up while nourishing the scalp and hair.

10. UltraSwim Chlorine Removal Shampoo: An affordable option for removing chlorine build-up, this drugstore shampoo effectively cleanses with ingredients like EDTA, citric acid, and aloe vera. Limit use to once a week and follow with a conditioner.

With these top picks, you can say goodbye to chlorine build-up and hello to healthy, shiny hair ready for your next swimming adventure. Don’t let chlorine damage get in the way of your fun in the sun!