Benji Gregory, who played Brian Tanner in the popular 80s TV show Alf, has passed away at the age of 46. His sister, Rebecca, shared the heartbreaking news that Benji was found dead in his car in a parking lot in Peoria, Arizona on June 13. While the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to confirm the cause of death, it is believed that Benji may have succumbed to the extreme heat of Arizona’s summer.

Benji had been open about his struggles with depression, bipolar disorder, and a sleep condition that often kept him awake for days. His close friends revealed that he had gone to the bank to deposit checks on June 12 but fell asleep in his car, leading to the tragic outcome. Tragically, Benji’s service dog, Hans, also lost his life in the car.

Fans of the actor have been devastated by the news, with many expressing their condolences and sadness online. Benji’s family released a statement thanking everyone for their support and kind words, and requested donations to The Actors Equity Foundation or the ASPCA in his honor.

Despite his early fame on Alf, Benji chose to leave the entertainment industry in 2003 to join the US Navy, where he served as an aerographer’s mate and received an honorable medical discharge in 2005. His family is mourning the loss of a beloved actor and military veteran, and are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from fans and admirers.