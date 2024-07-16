Ben Miller, known for his role as Detective Superintendent Richard Groves in the ITV thriller Suspect, is hinting at a possible return for a third season. As the second series gears up to launch on Channel 4, fans are already excited about the prospect of another installment.

The upcoming series will see Ben Miller reprising his role alongside Anne-Marie Duff as Dr. Susannah Newman, with a new cast and fresh plotlines. When asked about the potential return of Detective Groves in the third season, Ben teased that it’s a possibility but remained mysterious about the details.

Describing his character as one with his heart in the right place but still a suspect like all the other characters, Ben expressed his enjoyment of playing Richard. He called Suspect a “really exciting show” and praised its thrilling nature and unique structure that allows for in-depth exploration of the characters’ psychology.

In the second series, Anne-Marie Duff takes on the lead role as Dr. Susannah Newman, who embarks on a mission to uncover the truth behind her daughter’s tragic death. The plot thickens when a new client confesses under hypnosis to being a murderer, leading Susannah on a dangerous quest to save a life.

With suspense and intrigue at its core, Suspect season 2 promises to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline and complex characters. As fans eagerly await the premiere on Channel 4, the possibility of a third season with Ben Miller’s return adds an extra layer of anticipation to the mix. Stay tuned for more updates on this thrilling series!