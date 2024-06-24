Ben Affleck was seen without his wedding ring while having lunch with his daughter Violet in Los Angeles. The actor, who was wearing a white t-shirt and jeans, was missing his band during the outing. Violet, on the other hand, wore a black dress over a white top with flowing sleeves.

Affleck shares parenting responsibilities for Violet and her siblings, Seraphina and Samuel, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. He also became a stepfather to Jennifer Lopez’s twins when they got married in Las Vegas in 2022. Lopez is currently on vacation in Italy, as seen in her recent social media posts.

Rumors of divorce have been swirling around Affleck and Lopez since May, with sources suggesting that Affleck has had a change of heart about their marriage. Despite attending events together and putting on a united front, such as being present at their children’s activities, they are reportedly selling their $60 million home.

While Affleck has been living in a nearby rental property, Lopez has been taking some time abroad to reflect on her marriage. Reports suggest that she has tried everything to save their relationship but feels like she has reached a dead-end. Affleck has been spotted without his wedding ring multiple times, while Lopez has continued to wear hers.

Affleck and Lopez’s relationship has had its ups and downs, with the couple first getting engaged in 2002 before breaking up in 2004. They rekindled their romance in 2021 and got engaged again in 2022. The couple had two wedding ceremonies in 2022, one in Las Vegas and another in Georgia.

Fans of the couple have been following their journey closely, from their initial engagement to their recent struggles. Lopez’s previous marriages and relationships have also been of interest to many, along with Affleck’s dating history. The couple’s love story has captured the attention of many over the years, with their recent challenges only adding to the intrigue surrounding their relationship.