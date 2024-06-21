Ben Affleck recently opened up about his experience living in the shadow of his wife, Jennifer Lopez, amid rumors of their divorce. Affleck shared an anecdote about a time when they were out in public and everyone was shouting Lopez’s name, creating a chaotic and overwhelming experience for him and his kids.

He mentioned how his daughter jokingly referred to Lopez as her stepmother in the midst of all the attention and chaos. Affleck also expressed his discomfort with being in the spotlight and the constant attention that comes with being married to a famous figure like Lopez.

Despite the challenges they may be facing in their relationship, Affleck seems to be looking forward to the next chapter of his life. Sources have suggested that the couple is going through a rough patch, with rumors of a possible divorce circulating. While Lopez has reportedly begged Affleck for another chance, it seems like he is ready to move on and seek a more peaceful and serene life.

Affleck’s candid comments shed light on the complexities of living in the public eye and the struggles that come with being in a high-profile relationship. As the couple navigates their personal challenges, it remains to be seen what the future holds for them. Stay tuned for more updates on this unfolding story.