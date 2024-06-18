Kevin Hart is back with his celebrity chat show, “Hart to Heart,” for its fourth season, where he will be sitting down with various famous friends and A-listers for candid conversations. The latest trailer gives fans a sneak peek into what to expect from the upcoming season, including interviews with big names like Ben Affleck.

In the trailer, we see Kevin Hart asking Ben Affleck thought-provoking questions, such as whether he would change anything in his life or do it all the same way. Affleck appears hesitant to answer, leaving fans intrigued about what he will reveal during the interview. The trailer does not specify when the interviews took place or if Affleck will address his past relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

Aside from the conversation with Ben Affleck, this season of “Hart to Heart” will also feature honest and unfiltered interviews with George Lopez, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Samberg, Judd Apatow, and Niecy Nash. The show aims to showcase the human side of well-known celebrities and influencers, allowing the public to see a different side of these personalities.

Kevin Hart previously shared his excitement about hosting his own talk show, highlighting his desire to showcase genuine conversations with his celebrity friends. He emphasized that the show is unscripted, offering a platform for authentic and spontaneous discussions that viewers can enjoy.

The fourth season of “Hart to Heart” is set to premiere on Peacock on June 20, promising entertaining and insightful interviews with a diverse range of guests. Fans can look forward to engaging conversations and unexpected revelations from their favorite celebrities.

Stay tuned for more updates on celebrity news, TV, fashion, and much more as “Hart to Heart” returns with another exciting season filled with candid discussions and heartfelt moments. Don’t miss out on the chance to see your favorite stars in a new light and discover what makes them truly unique.