Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are set to team up once again for a new Netflix thriller called RIP. The news was announced by the streaming platform on social media, with a picture of the long-time friends sitting together at an awards show.

The film, which is being produced by Artists Equity, the production studio founded by Affleck and Damon, is being directed by Joe Carnahan. Carnahan is known for his work on action-packed films like Copshop, Boss Level, and The Grey.

This upcoming project marks another collaboration between Affleck and Damon, who have worked together on several films in the past such as The Last Duel, Dogma, and Good Will Hunting, for which they both won Oscars. The duo recently appeared together in the film Air, where Affleck directed Damon for the first time.

In addition to their on-screen collaborations, Damon and Affleck also have separate projects in the works. Damon will star in The Instigators alongside Affleck’s brother, Casey Affleck, and in Animals, a political thriller directed by Affleck.

During an interview at the premiere of The Last Duel in 2021, Affleck and Damon spoke about their friendship and working relationship. Affleck expressed his excitement about working with Damon again, stating that they have been friends and collaborators for over 25 years. Damon joked about their long-lasting partnership, saying that he couldn’t believe they were still working together after all this time.

Fans of the talented duo can look forward to seeing them back on screen together in RIP, as well as in their respective upcoming projects. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting collaboration between Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.