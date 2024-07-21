Bella Thorne caught the attention of many onlookers with her bold and confident fashion choices during a meeting in New York City back in June 2022. The former Disney star, who was 24 years old at the time, opted for an all-black outfit that left little to the imagination. She wore a revealing lace top, short shorts, and knee-high boots, creating a striking “business-casual” look that turned heads.

In addition to her daring outfit, Bella accessorized with gothic-inspired jewelry, including multiple cross necklaces and silver-rimmed shades. She also added pops of color with green nail polish and eyeshadow, complementing her fiery red hair. To complete her ensemble, she carried a monogrammed Gucci purse and flashed a bright smile for the paparazzi.

Bella’s fashion choices continued to make headlines in the following years, with the star embracing her bold and sexy style. In April 2023, she wowed her Instagram followers by posing in a crochet Hello Kitty bikini, showcasing her toned physique. The following year, Bella promoted a drinks collaboration with Illicit Elixirs by posing in a chic, multicolor kaftan, once again flaunting her toned legs and effortless style.

While Bella’s fashion sense is undeniably eye-catching, it’s her business acumen that truly sets her apart. In 2020, she made headlines by joining the adult platform OnlyFans, where she earned an impressive $1 million in just 24 hours and $2 million within her first week. Despite her success in the entertainment industry, it’s clear that Bella’s entrepreneurial spirit and willingness to take risks have contributed to her financial success.

Overall, Bella Thorne’s journey from Disney star to fashion icon and savvy businesswoman serves as an inspiration to many. Her fearless approach to both her career and personal style continues to captivate audiences and solidify her status as a true Hollywood trailblazer.