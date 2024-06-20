Will and Carlton are gearing up for an exciting summer in Bel-Air Season 3, set to premiere on Peacock with its first three episodes on Thursday, Aug. 15. The new season will see Will, played by Jabari Banks, exploring his new life with the Banks family and embracing new opportunities beyond wealth. He will team up with his cousin Carlton, played by Olly Sholotan, who is determined to turn his life around and rebuild his reputation.

As the dynamic duo navigates their differences and successes, pressure at work and home will test Viv and Phil’s relationship. The upcoming season will also bring challenges for Hilary and LaMarcus, as well as growth for young Ashley as she enters high school. Meanwhile, Geoffrey’s past will come back to haunt him, adding a new layer of drama to the series.

Carla Banks Waddles is the showrunner and writer for Season 3, with Will Smith, Andy and Susan Borowitz, Benny Medina, and Quincy Jones serving as executive producers. The new season promises to bring fans more drama, humor, and heartfelt moments as the characters navigate the ups and downs of life in Bel-Air.

In addition to the teaser trailer, fans can look forward to new photos and behind-the-scenes content as the release date approaches. Stay tuned for more updates on Bel-Air Season 3 and get ready to join Will and Carlton on their latest adventures in the iconic TV series.