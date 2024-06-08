beim-royalen-sommershooting-sticht-vor-allem-eine-prinzessin-hervor

Alexia Shines at Royal Summer Photo Shoot, Standing Out Among Princesses

Máxima and Willem-Alexander’s daughter Alexia steals the show in family photos Updated on 08.06.2024 – 09:53 am Reading time: 2 min.

Every year, the Dutch royal family gathers for a traditional summer photo shoot, with King Willem-Alexander, his wife Máxima, and their three daughters in attendance. This year, the spotlight was on one princess in particular.

The royal family posed for photos in the garden of their residence, Huis ten Bosch Palace, as part of the annual summer shoot. King Willem-Alexander, donning shades of blue, smiled for the camera surrounded by his loved ones. His outfit included a slightly darker suit over a lighter shirt, with the top button casually left open. His wife Máxima looked radiant in a white, wide-legged pantsuit with a matching top in lace detail.

Crown Princess Amalia opted for muted tones, pairing a dark blouse with a beige linen two-piece suit, draping the blazer over her shoulders. Youngest sister Ariane, like her mother, wore white. The 17-year-old posed in a summery dress with cut-outs for the photographer.

One royal family member stood out with her outfit choice: Princess Alexia not only wore a patterned maxi dress but also chose colors that contrasted with the rest of the family. Complementing her hair, the 18-year-old donned a striped dress in shades of brown, paired with an oversized blazer and leather boots.

A special guest featured in the official portraits of the Dutch royals was the family dog, Mambo. Máxima held the toy poodle in her arms while Amalia placed a hand on the furry companion. Additional photos captured intimate moments between the King and Queen, as well as Willem-Alexander with his eldest daughter and heir, Amalia.

In the upcoming week, the royal couple is scheduled for a trip to the USA, with visits to major cities like Atlanta and New York on their agenda, as announced by the palace.