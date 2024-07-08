An exclusive interview with Gemma Collins revealed some behind-the-scenes insights into ITV’s This Morning show. Despite past complaints about the working environment, Gemma described the atmosphere backstage as having “chilled vibes.” This comes after an external review in 2023 found no evidence of a toxic culture on the show following Phillip Schofield’s departure after more than 20 years.

Following the departure of Phil and Holly Willoughby, Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard took over as the main hosts of the show. While their debut attracted a million viewers, the numbers reportedly dropped to less than 500,000 two months later. Gemma praised Cat and Ben’s appointment, suggesting it was time for a presenter shake-up to keep things fresh.

Speaking about the new hosts, Gemma mentioned how she loves Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley, appreciating their humor and presenting style. She also highlighted the importance of making space for new people and mixing up the presenter lineup to keep the show engaging for viewers.

During her recent appearance on the show, Gemma opened up about her struggles with urinary incontinence and how she was able to cure herself with pelvic floor exercises. She emphasized the need to talk more openly about such issues, especially since urinary incontinence is more common in women, particularly those over 50.

In addition to her personal experiences, Gemma’s interview shed light on the dynamics behind the scenes of This Morning and the positive changes brought about by the new hosts. As the show continues to evolve, incorporating new faces and topics, it remains a popular choice for daytime TV viewers looking for a mix of entertainment and informative content.

Gemma’s candid discussion about her health struggles and the positive atmosphere on set reflects a shift towards more open conversations and a welcoming environment on the show. With ongoing changes and new perspectives, This Morning continues to adapt and engage audiences, offering a blend of entertainment, lifestyle, and current affairs that keeps viewers coming back for more.