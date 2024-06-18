The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are gearing up for their big moment. Before the highly anticipated premiere of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, the stars of the show sat down with ET to discuss the revival of a beloved television series concept. The hope is that the docuseries will receive the same level of success and recognition as Netflix’s Cheer.

Veteran DCC team member, Victoria Kalina, expressed the team’s readiness to give the audience what they want. She mentioned the possibility of additional seasons depending on the show’s popularity. Kalina, along with co-star Kelcey Wetterberg, are both former participants of the popular series Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, which ran for 16 seasons on CMT before concluding in 2021.

Newcomer Reece Allman shared her excitement about showcasing the hard work that goes into being a member of such an iconic cheerleading squad. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside her talented teammates and mentors. Director Kelli Finglass highlighted the fans’ continued interest in the show and emphasized the new focus on the personal experiences and lives of the cheerleaders, both on and off the field.

While the original CMT series primarily focused on the audition process, America’s Sweethearts aims to delve deeper into the lives of the 36 team members. The docuseries will showcase the ambition and drive shared by the cheerleaders and their coaches throughout the 2023-24 season. The goal is to provide viewers with a more intimate look at the individuals behind the iconic uniforms.

Judy Trammell, the team’s choreographer, expressed her excitement for fans to witness the various activities and events that the cheerleaders participate in beyond auditions. She emphasized that the team’s involvement goes far beyond what was previously shown on television.

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is set to premiere on Netflix on June 20th, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of these talented women. The docuseries promises to provide a more comprehensive view of the cheerleaders’ experiences and activities throughout the season, showcasing their dedication and passion both on and off the field. Get ready to cheer on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders like never before.