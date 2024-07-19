In just a few weeks, fans will finally get to see the long-awaited sequel to the classic film Beetlejuice. The new trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been released, giving audiences a glimpse of the new characters and storyline that will unfold on September 6th.

Of course, Michael Keaton will be returning as Beetlejuice, Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, and Catherine O’Hara as Delia. However, this time around, we will also see new faces like Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, and Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid.

The movie’s synopsis reveals that after a family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Lydia’s life is further complicated when her daughter, Astrid, discovers a mysterious model of the town in the attic, leading to the accidental opening of a portal to the Afterlife. With chaos brewing in both realms, Beetlejuice’s return is inevitable.

The new trailer introduces us to Willem Dafoe’s character, Wolf Jackson, a former actor turned cop in the Afterlife, as well as Bellucci’s character, Delores, Beetlejuice’s zombie wife. Fans also get a glimpse of familiar creatures like the sandworm in stop-motion animation.

Throughout the trailers, there is a theme of whether the living and the dead can coexist, which adds an interesting twist to the storyline. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel since the teaser trailer was released in March, and the new footage has only heightened anticipation for the film.

In a recent interview, Michael Keaton shared his thoughts on returning to the role of Beetlejuice, admitting that he initially had doubts about reprising the character. However, working with the talented cast and being back in Tim Burton’s world made the experience enjoyable for him.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to hit theaters on September 6th, and fans cannot wait to see what mischievous antics the iconic character will bring this time around. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting sequel and other entertainment news.